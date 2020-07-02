Missing Long Island Teen Found

Update:

A Long Island teen who went missing has been located.

Suffolk County Police said 18-year-old Middle Island resident Ryan Hayde left a residence on Fifth Avenue in Saint James at approximately 8:50 a.m. Thursday, July 2. He was seen at Cordwood Park in Head of the Harbor at approximately 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday afternoon, police announced he had been located, unharmed.

Original report:

A Long Island teen has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Middle Island resident Ryan Hayde.

Hayde left a residence on Fifth Avenue in Saint James at approximately 8:50 a.m. Thursday, July 2 in a black Mustang with New York license plate JMW 2154, police said. He was seen at Cordwood Park in Head of the Harbor at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Hayde is 5-foot-8, approximately 120 pounds with pink hair, according to police. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, a white T-shirt and sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Hayde’s location to call 911 or the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

