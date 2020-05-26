Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Officers Rescue Five After Fire Breaks Out At Two-Story Long Island Building
Police & Fire

Masked Men Strike Three With Baseball Bat In Violent Long Island Home Invasion, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Nimbus Road in Holbrook.
Nimbus Road in Holbrook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are on the lookout for two masked men who allegedly attacked three people during a violent home invasion on Long Island.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 5:20 p.m., Saturday, May 23, in Holbrook.

According to Suffolk County Police detectives two masked men entered a residence on Nimbus Road and allegedly struck three people with a baseball bat.

The victims were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. No arrests have been made.

As of Tuesday, May 26, no arrests have been made.

Police did not offer additional information surrounding the crime.

The investigation is continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.