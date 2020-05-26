Masked Men Strike Three With Baseball Bat In Violent Long Island Home Invasion, Police Say

Police are on the lookout for two masked men who allegedly attacked three people during a violent home invasion on Long Island.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 5:20 p.m., Saturday, May 23, in Holbrook.

According to Suffolk County Police detectives two masked men entered a residence on Nimbus Road and allegedly struck three people with a baseball bat.

The victims were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. No arrests have been made.

As of Tuesday, May 26, no arrests have been made.

Police did not offer additional information surrounding the crime.

The investigation is continuing.

