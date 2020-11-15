Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Walmart

A photo of the wanted pair
A photo of the wanted pair Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly stole miscellaneous home goods from a Long Island Walmart location. 

The larceny took place at the location at the Centereach Mall on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at approximately 11:10 a.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will match information that leads to the arrest of the two subjects, and can be contacted online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

