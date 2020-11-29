Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Long Island Lowe's

Police are searching for a man and woman who stole a fan worth $300 from a Long Island Lowe's store, fleeing the scene in a white Mercedes benz.

The incident took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 at the Bay Shore Lowe's location on Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Police.

Those who witnessed the incident or recognize the pictured suspects are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips mobile app or online.

