Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Long Island Lowe's

Christina Coulter
A photo of the wanted man, captured from surveillance footage. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A photo of the wanted woman captured on surveillance video. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A photo of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man and woman who stole a fan worth $300 from a Long Island Lowe's store, fleeing the scene in a white Mercedes benz. 

The incident took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 at the Bay Shore Lowe's location on Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Those who witnessed the incident or recognize the pictured suspects are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips mobile app or online

