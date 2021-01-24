Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $260 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target

Know them?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate a man and woman who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location.

According to Suffolk County Police, the pair stole approximately $260 worth of merchandise from Target on Horseback Road in Medford at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 last year. No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

