Man, Woman Nabbed For Stealing Packages From Nassau County Residences

A man and a woman have been arrested for petit larceny for allegedly stealing packages from numerous Long Island porches.

Tyree Stewart, age 30, and Jacqueline White, age 26, both of Queens, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Tuesday, Jan. 4, for the incidents which took place in Mineola.

According to detectives, Stewart and White removed several packages that had been delivered to residences located on Latham Road, Laurel Drive, and White Road.

The crimes came to light when police were dispatched to a Latham Road residence for reports of a larceny that had just occurred.

A description of the vehicle was transmitted over the radio and officers located the SUV traveling south on Latham Road, police said.

The officer stopped the SUV and through an investigation, both were taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, detectives, utilizing video surveillance and a Ring doorbell system that recorded each incident, determined the two were also responsible for additional thefts that had just occurred in the neighborhood, police said.

Detectives were able to recover and return several packages belonging to the victims.

Stewart and White were charged with three counts of petit larceny and two counts of criminal possession of stolen goods.

Detectives request if anyone believes they may have been a victim of the duo, they are requested to contact Third Squad Detectives at 516-573-6353.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.