Man, Woman At Large After Breaking Into Long Island Home, Police Say

A man and woman are wanted by police investigators on Long Island for criminally trespassing in a vacant home.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released photos of two suspects who broke into a vacant home on Ridgefield Drive in Shoreham earlier this month.

Police said that at approximately 1:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 3, the man and woman broke a basement window at the vacant home and entered the residence. They left through a back door, leaving it unlocked.

The two returned to the home at 2:30 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Monday, May 4 in a white GMC Terrain, but did not re-enter the home.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or their vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip online .

