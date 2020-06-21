Man Wanted For Stealing Items From Vehicles At Long Island Residence

Know anything?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek to identify and locate a man who allegedly broke into several vehicles, damaging one in the process.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a man who allegedly stole various items from three vehicles in Huntington Station last month.

Police said that the suspect stole items from three unlocked vehicles parked in the driveway of a 6th Avenue home overnight on Wednesday, May 20.

Among the stolen items were a wallet, cash, credit cards, and perfume. During the alleged robbery, the suspect also damaged the passenger-side mirror of one of the vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

