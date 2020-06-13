Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a suspect who allegedly burglarized a smoke shop earlier this year.

A surveillance photo was released by investigators with Suffolk County Crime Stoppers of a suspect who allegedly stole cash and merchandise from Barcode Smoke Shop on Mark Tree Road in Centereach at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

It is unclear how much cash or merchandise was taken during the alleged burglary. No other identifying information was provided by investigators on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the burglary has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

