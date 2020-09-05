Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Home Depot, Police Say

A man tried to pull a fast one on employees at a Long Island Home Depot location with an alleged attempted faux return, police said.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to identify and locate a man who attempted a fraudulent return at Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.

Police said that at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, a man walked into Home Depot, took merchandise off the shelves and attempted to return the items using a receipt from a previous purchase.

When confronted by a Home Depot employee who was suspicious of the return, police said the man fled on foot without receiving any cash. He is now wanted for attempted petit larceny.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.