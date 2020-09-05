Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Home Depot, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is wanted after allegedly attempting to make a fraudulent return at Home Depot in Commack.
A man is wanted after allegedly attempting to make a fraudulent return at Home Depot in Commack. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A man tried to pull a fast one on employees at a Long Island Home Depot location with an alleged attempted faux return, police said.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to identify and locate a man who attempted a fraudulent return at Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.

Police said that at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, a man walked into Home Depot, took merchandise off the shelves and attempted to return the items using a receipt from a previous purchase.

When confronted by a Home Depot employee who was suspicious of the return, police said the man fled on foot without receiving any cash. He is now wanted for attempted petit larceny.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.