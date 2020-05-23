Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Wanted For Stealing From Display Case At Long Island Gas Station

Zak Failla
A man is wanted after allegedly stealing from a display case at Shell gas station in Port Jefferson. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released a surveillance photo of a man they’re attempting to locate and identify after he allegedly stole nicotine products from the display case at a Shell gas station earlier this month.

It is alleged that the masked suspect stole approximately 20 e-cigarettes at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, from a display case at Shell on Route 112 in Port Jefferson.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, or who has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

