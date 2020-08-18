Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Sexually Harassing Teen At Long Island Stop & Shop

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the wanted man and his associate Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Surveillance footage of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who allegedly sexually harassed a teenage girl at a supermarket on Long Island.

According to police, the unidentified man brushed up against the 16-year-old, brushed her hair aside and whispered in her ear on Monday, Aug. 10 at the Stop & Shop in Coram located on Middle Country Road. 

He was wearing a white tank top and a baseball cap, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police are also looking for a man who accompanied him into the store and may have witnessed the incident. That man was wearing a white T-shirt and shorts. 

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

Anonymous tips regarding the incident can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, via the P3 Tips app or online at www.p3tips.com.

