Man Wanted For Sexually Harassing Teen At Long Island Stop & Shop

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who allegedly sexually harassed a teenage girl at a supermarket on Long Island.

According to police, the unidentified man brushed up against the 16-year-old, brushed her hair aside and whispered in her ear on Monday, Aug. 10 at the Stop & Shop in Coram located on Middle Country Road.

He was wearing a white tank top and a baseball cap, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police are also looking for a man who accompanied him into the store and may have witnessed the incident. That man was wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

Anonymous tips regarding the incident can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, via the P3 Tips app or online at www.p3tips.com.

