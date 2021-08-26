Contact Us
Man Tries To Flee In FedEx Truck After Crashing Into Vehicles In Nassau County, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Old Country Road and Clinton Road in Garden City.
Old Country Road and Clinton Road in Garden City. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Massachusetts man was apprehended on Long Island for allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles and attempting to flee the scene in an occupied FedEx truck.

The Nassau County Police Department said Raymond Sojo, age 35, of Worcester, was arrested in Garden City at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25. 

Officers responded to the four-vehicle crash on Old Country Road and Clinton Road.

Police determined that Sojo's vehicle had collided with two vehicles that had stopped at the intersection, causing one of the vehicles to be pushed into the intersection and crash into the rear passenger side of a FedEx truck.

Police said Sojo got out of his vehicle and went into the FedEx truck. Police said he then tried to flee the scene using physical force and verbal threats toward the 26-year-old woman who had been driving the FedEx truck.

NCPD said officers tried to place Sojo under arrest and render medical aid for the injuries he had sustained in the crash. 

Authorities said Sojo would not comply with verbal commands from officers, and police used a TASER device to subdue him.

Sojo was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

Officers recovered a loaded handgun from Sojo's vehicle, police reported.

An 80-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman who had been driving the two vehicles that Sojo struck were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Sojo has been charged with the following:

  • Second-degree attempted robbery
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
  • Resisting arrest

He is set to be arraigned "when medically practical," police said.

