Man Shot, Killed Outside Long Island Home

Nicole Valinote
The area where the shooting happened.
The area where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a Long Island home.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting in West Babylon, on Gordon Avenue, at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Danie Philistin, age 29, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.  Police did not identity Philistin's place of residence in New Jersey.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

