Obituaries

29-Year-Old Shot Dead Outside Long Island Home Remembered As Football Player, Leader

by Cecilia Levine & Nicole Valinote
Danie Philistin was being remembered as a natural leader on and off the field.
Danie Philistin was being remembered as a natural leader on and off the field. Photo Credit: COURTESY Brooklyn Pharaohs

A 29-year-old  man who was shot and killed outside of a Long Island home is being remembered as a football player who exhibited strong leadership qualities.

Danie Philistin, of South Plainfield, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the West Babylon home on Gordon Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Suffolk County police said.

Philistin was a member of the Brooklyn Pharaoh's Football team, who remembered him as a brother, son, friend, and leader -- both on and off the field.

Condolences poured in.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 631-852-6392.

