29-Year-Old Shot Dead Outside Long Island Home Remembered As Football Player, Leader

A 29-year-old man who was shot and killed outside of a Long Island home is being remembered as a football player who exhibited strong leadership qualities.
Danie Philistin, of South Plainfield, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the West Babylon home on Gordon Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Suffolk County police said.
Philistin was a member of the Brooklyn Pharaoh's Football team, who remembered him as a brother, son, friend, and leader -- both on and off the field.
Condolences poured in.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 631-852-6392.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.