Man Seriously Injured After Getting Hit By SUV On Busy Long Island Roadway

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV on a busy Long Island roadway while he was riding a bicycle.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 in Medford.

Ana Gonzalez, 34, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2016 Honda CRV westbound on Horseblock Road when it collided with the bicyclist approximately 545 feet west of Route 112 at approximately 12:55 p.m.

The bicyclist, Michael Mandel, 52, of Medford, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

Gonzalez and her two children suffered minor injuries and were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652

