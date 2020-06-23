Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Man Seriously Injured After Getting Hit By SUV On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Horseblock Road and Route 112 in Medford.
Horseblock Road and Route 112 in Medford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV on a busy Long Island roadway while he was riding a bicycle.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 in Medford.

Ana Gonzalez, 34, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2016 Honda CRV westbound on Horseblock Road when it collided with the bicyclist approximately 545 feet west of Route 112 at approximately 12:55 p.m.

The bicyclist, Michael Mandel, 52, of Medford, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. 

Gonzalez and her two children suffered minor injuries and were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652

