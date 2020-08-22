Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Man Rescued From Sinking Kayak In Great South Bay

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of the Great South Bay where the rescue happened.
The area of the Great South Bay where the rescue happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was rescued after his kayak overturned and sank on the Great South Bay.

David Kennedy, 52, of Patchogue, was paddling in a 12-foot Pelican kayak with a friend in another kayak when he was thrown overboard by a rogue wave Saturday, Aug. 22 at about 7:40 a.m. northeast of Watch Hill in Patchogue Bay, Suffolk County Police said. 

He and his friend were unable to remove the water from the boat, and his friend called 911 while Kennedy held onto his friend’s kayak to stay afloat, police said.

Marine Bureau officers aboard Marine Gulf and Marine X-Ray responded. 

Officers William Houst and Robert Daniels, aboard Marine Gulf, spotted Kennedy’s friend waving his paddle in the air to signal them, police said.

The officers brought the kayakers aboard Marine Gulf, and returned them to where they launched in the Patchogue River.

Kennedy and his friend declined medical treatment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.