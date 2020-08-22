Man Rescued From Sinking Kayak In Great South Bay

A man was rescued after his kayak overturned and sank on the Great South Bay.

David Kennedy, 52, of Patchogue, was paddling in a 12-foot Pelican kayak with a friend in another kayak when he was thrown overboard by a rogue wave Saturday, Aug. 22 at about 7:40 a.m. northeast of Watch Hill in Patchogue Bay, Suffolk County Police said.

He and his friend were unable to remove the water from the boat, and his friend called 911 while Kennedy held onto his friend’s kayak to stay afloat, police said.

Marine Bureau officers aboard Marine Gulf and Marine X-Ray responded.

Officers William Houst and Robert Daniels, aboard Marine Gulf, spotted Kennedy’s friend waving his paddle in the air to signal them, police said.

The officers brought the kayakers aboard Marine Gulf, and returned them to where they launched in the Patchogue River.

Kennedy and his friend declined medical treatment.

