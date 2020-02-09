Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A driver was killed and a passenger critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island overnight.

It happened Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at approximately 9:50 p.m. in Middle Island.

Jesse Ahern, 38, of Center Moriches, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on West Bartlett Road, south of East Bartlett Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant and a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

Ahern was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

Karen Schneider, 34, of Ronkonkoma, the only passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

