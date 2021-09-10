Contact Us
Man Killed In Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Motor Parkway and Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia.
Motor Parkway and Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a crash at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 in Islandia.

Matthew Matuza, age 42, of Central Islip, was riding a 2013 Ducati motorcycle eastbound on Motor Parkway when he was struck by a westbound 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe as the driver, Rachel Grube, age 23, of Hauppauge, attempted to make a left turn onto Veterans Memorial Highway, Suffolk County Police said. 

The collision caused Matuza and his motorcycle to roll under a 2015 Ford F-750 that was stopped at the intersection, according to police.

Matuza was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Grube and the driver of the Ford, Keith Maieski, age 40, of Center Moriches, were not injured, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

