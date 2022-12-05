Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.

Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Upon arrival, officers located an approximately 40-year-old man lying on the ground, police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.