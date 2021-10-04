Man Dies, Woman Suffers Serious Injuries In Long Island Crash

One man was killed, and a woman was hospitalized in serious condition after striking a disabled flatbed truck on Long Island, police announced.

Suffolk County Police investigators said that a man - whose name has not been released - was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis west on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) when he struck a disabled 2000 International Harvester flatbed that was stuck in the right lane between exits 52 and 51 in Holbrook.

The driver of the Mercury was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

A female passenger, Mastic resident Tisha Mannella, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said that the driver of the flatbed, Shane Aiello, age 54, of Farmingdale, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries.

The Mercury was impounded by police for a safety check, while the flatbed was checked at the scene and released.

Detectives said that anyone with information regarding the crash can contact investigators at the Suffolk County Police Department Fifth Squad by calling (631) 854-8552.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.