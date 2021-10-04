ID Released For Man Killed In Sunrise Highway Crash

The identity has been released of a man killed in a Long Island crash that also result in a woman suffering serious injuries.

The man was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis west on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Holbrook when he struck a disabled 2000 International Harvester flatbed that was stuck in the right lane between exits 52 and 51, according to Suffolk County Police.

The driver of the Mercury, now identified as Michael Melchiore, age 47, of Babylon, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, said police.

A passenger in the vehicle, Tisha Mannella, age 42, of Mastic, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said that the driver of the flatbed, Shane Aiello, age 54, of Farmingdale, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact investigators at the Suffolk County Police Department Fifth Squad by calling (631) 854-8552.

