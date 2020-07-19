Man Dies From Apparent Medical Episode After Removing Clothes, Entering LI Home, Police Say

A man who removed his clothes before running into the unlocked Long Island home of strangers died from an apparent medical episode, police said.

The incident happened overnight Sunday, July 19 in Patchogue.

The investigation, which is in the preliminary stages, has revealed Suffolk County Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unknown man in a backyard on Brook Street just before 1 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The caller stated the man was asking for help, talking to himself and had shed all his clothing, according to police.

Officers and Patchogue Ambulance responded and were attempting to provide aid to the man when he stood up and ran into an unlocked house across the street on South Ocean Avenue.

The occupants inside the home yelled for help after the man, who was also unknown to them, entered, according to police.

Officers entered and handcuffed the man and rescue personnel were immediately called inside.

The man was in apparent medical distress and responding personnel rendered further aid and CPR was administered by police officers and Patchogue Ambulance personnel.

The man, Wenzola Rountree, 42, of Central Islip, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy, including a toxicology report, will be conducted by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

