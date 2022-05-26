Contact Us
Man Critically Injured In Crash In Lynbrook

Michael Mashburn
The intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Earle Avenue in Lynbrook.
The intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Earle Avenue in Lynbrook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The wreck happened Wednesday, May 25 in Lynbrook, at the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Earle Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

A 31-year-old man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle at around 3:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV being driven by an 89-year-old woman, police said.

The impact left the motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition, according to police. The female driver was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the crash. 

Check back to Daily Voice or updates.

Check back to Daily Voice or updates.