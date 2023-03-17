Man Busted With Photos Of Fraudulent IDs, Social Security Cards At Manhasset Store, Police Say

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly busted with photos of fraudulent IDs at a Long Island convenience store.

Kyle Jackson, of Corona, Queens, was arrested Tuesday, March 14, at a Mobil gas station in Manhasset, located on Northern Boulevard, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said Jackson told a store employee that credit cards left at the business belonged to him and he attempted to take possession of them. The employee called the police when Jackson gave them a different name than what appeared on the credit cards.

Jackson was arrested at the scene. A subsequent search of his phone turned up numerous pictures of fraudulent identity and social security cards, police said.

He is facing the following charges:

Nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument

Forgery - second degree

Grand larceny - fourth degree

Attempted grand larceny - fourth degree

Criminal impersonation - second degree

Three counts of unlawful possession of a personal ID - third degree

Jackson was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, March 15.

