Man Busted With Illegal Gun In Inwood, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Gabriel Seale
Gabriel Seale Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught illegally carrying a gun on Long Island.

Gabriel Seale, age 33, of the Bronx, was arrested Sunday, June 12, in Inwood, according to Nassau County police.

Officers spotted him just before 9.m. driving a Jeep Compass on Burnside Avenue when he failed to signal while changing lanes, police said.

After stopping him, officers discovered a loaded firearm inside his vehicle, police said.

Seale was barred from having the weapon due to prior criminal charges in April, according to police.

He was arrested without incident and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and firearm, and failure to signal.

Seale is expected to be arraigned at First District Court Hempstead on Monday, June 13.

