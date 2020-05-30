Man Accused Of Stealing From Long Island Dollar Tree Store

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate a man who allegedly robbed a dollar store earlier this year.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a man who allegedly walked into Dollar Tree on Clay Pitts Road in East Northport at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, and stole items.

Police said that the suspect jumped over the counter (see photos above), stole two cartons of Newport cigarettes and other merchandise before fleeing the store on foot.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black sweatshirt with the letters “ATCQ” on the sleeve and he had a blue backpack on at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or theft has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

