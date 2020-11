Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who stole $650 in fragrances from a Long Island Ulta Beauty location.

The incident took place on Friday, Oct. 16at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Smith Haven Plaza in Lake Grove.

Those who witnessed the theft or recognize the man are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers via their website, the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

