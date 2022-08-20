Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To 3 Children At Elmont Store

A man has been accused of exposing himself to three children at a Long Island store.

At around 1:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, officers responded to Savers Thrift Store in Elmont, located at 188 Hempstead Turnpike, for a man exposing himself in front of three victims, ages 13, 14, and 16, Nassau County Police said.

A suspect, Julian Bassie, age 34, of Elmont, was located and placed him under arrest without incident, said police.

The genders of the children have not been released.

Bassie has been charged with:

Three counts of public lewdness,

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was scheduled for arraignment Saturday, Aug. 20 at First District Court in Hempstead.

