Man Accused Of Committing Lewd Act In Long Island Parking Lot

Nicole Valinote
180 East Main St. in Smithtown.
180 East Main St. in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 30-year-old man was arrested after police said he committed a lewd act in a Long Island parking lot.

The Suffolk County Police Department said a woman called 911 shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to report that a man was committing a lewd act in a parking lot located at 180 East Main St. in Smithtown.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Raymond Soganics, of Bay Shore, at about 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Soganics was charged with public lewdness, SCPD said. He is set to be arraigned at a later date.

