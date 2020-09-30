Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Long Island Business, Multiple Homes

Zak Failla
Village Touch Free Car Wash on New York Avenue in Huntington
Village Touch Free Car Wash on New York Avenue in Huntington

The investigation into a “suspicious man” on Long Island who was busted for drug possession found that he was linked to multiple burglaries, police said.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to Glenna Little Trail in Huntington at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, where there was a report of a suspicious man in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located Huntington resident Scott Hlenski, 31, who was found in possession of drugs, police said.

According to police, the investigation into Hlenski determined that he was allegedly responsible for multiple burglaries in Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor over the past two months.

Police said that Hlenski was linked for allegedly burglarizing:

  • A residence on Lovers Lane in Huntington on Monday, Aug. 10;
  • Village Touch Free Car Wash on New York Avenue in Huntington on Friday, Sept. 4;
  • A residence on Titus Lane in Cold Spring Harbor on Friday, Sept. 18;
  • A residence on Goose Hill Road in Cold Spring Harbor on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Hlenski was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of criminal trespass, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of marijuana.

Police said that Hlenski was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Sept. 30. 

