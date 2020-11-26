Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Woman Charged With Punching Autistic Adult Who Wandered Away From Long Island Group Home
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Who Tried To Run Over Boyfriend Faces Multiple Charges, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of Fulton Street in West Babylon where the incident happened.
The area of Fulton Street in West Babylon where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island woman who intended to run over her boyfriend has been accused of falsely reporting a domestic incident in order to place blame on him when the car crashed, according to police.

Berline Francois-Torres, 28, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2010 Nissan eastbound on Fulton Street in West Babylon, with her children, ages 5 and 9, in the vehicle, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed through a fence and into a house, located at 30 Fulton Street, on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7:20 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Francois-Torres reported to police that her boyfriend had been in the vehicle and that he had punched her in the face, intentionally grabbed and turned the steering wheel, and caused the crash, according to police. 

She further stated that her boyfriend had fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival, police said.

Following further investigation, First Precinct Crime Section officers obtained video surveillance that contradicted Francois-Torres’s account of the incident. 

The video showed that Francois-Torres’s boyfriend was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and that she intentionally drove the Nissan at him in an attempt to run him over, when she instead lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed through the fence and into the house, said police.

First Precinct Crime Section officers arrested Berline Francois-Torres at her residence at 47 West 1st Street, Ronkonkoma on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 11:50 p.m.

Francois-Torres was charged with:

  • Third-degree falsely reporting an incident,
  • Second-degree making an apparently sworn statement, 
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment,
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Francois-Torres was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Nov. 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.