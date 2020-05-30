Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Shot Before Being Involved in Single-Vehicle Crash

Joe Lombardi
A Long Island woman was shot, then involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 in East Northport.

When officers arrived on the 300 block of 2nd Street, they found a female passenger of a 2007 Nissan Altima with a gunshot wound to her leg, an injury she sustained from an incident at a prior location, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman and a male driver were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was impounded.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

