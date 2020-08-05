Long Island Woman Faces Animal Neglect Charge

A Long Island woman is facing charges for allegedly neglecting her dog, which has lost the use of its hind legs as a result of her treatment.

Intervention by the Suffolk County SPCA was required after detectives received a report of a small mixed-breed dog who was found in a yard in West Babylon after dragging itself under the fence and was unable to use her hind legs.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross said detectives launched an investigation at the Henry Street home in West Babylon, where the dog was found, and it was determined the dog belonged to a family living on Sunrise Highway.

The dog, Luna, was transported by members of the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter for treatment at the NY Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center in Farmingdale.

The investigation into the animal neglect led detectives to Luna’s owner, West Babylon resident Isabel Marie Rodrigues Acevedo, who stated that the dog was given to her by a friend several months ago and she found Luna in her parking lot about three weeks earlier dragging her rear legs and unable to walk.

According to the SPCA, a medical assessment and x-rays determined that Luna had a spinal fracture which was beginning to heal on its own, indicating that the fracture was several weeks old.

The examining veterinarian also found hindquarter paralysis, sores on Luna's underside, and a suspected rib fracture. The veterinarian said that blunt force trauma was the cause of the injuries.

Further studies performed by a veterinarian radiologist determined that it was too late for medical intervention and that Luna would not regain the use of her rear legs. She has since been being fitted with a cart for mobility.

Acevedo, 32, was charged by SPCA detectives with animal neglect. She is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, May 26 to respond to the charge.

