Long Island Woman Arrested For Stealing Funds From School PTO, Police Say

A former Long Island bookkeeper has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing more than $15,000 from a parent-teacher organization.

Suffolk County resident Maureen Cussen, also known as Maureen O’Leary, age 55, of Sag Harbor, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 2 by the Southampton Police.

During her arraignment, Cussen pleaded not guilty to felony third-degree grand larceny.

According to Sgt. Eric Sickles, of the Southampton Police, between February 2018 and October 2020, Cussen stole funds totaling more than $15,000 while working in the capacity of a treasurer for the Southampton Intermediate School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Cussen allegedly used the PTO’s bank account and debit card to make ATM withdrawals.

She was released on her own recognizance.

