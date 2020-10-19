Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Teen Seriously Injured In Crash Between BMW, Motorcycle

Joe Lombardi
The area of Victory Avenue in Shirley where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teen was seriously injured in a crash between a BMW and motorcycle on a Long Island roadway.

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 18 at approximately 5:20 p.m. in Shirley.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist this evening.

Edward Biredsall, 63, of Copiague, was operating a 2018 BMW westbound on Victory Avenue, in a turning lane in front of 38 Victory Ave., when his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle, Suffolk County Police said.

The operator of the motorcycle, Jayden France, 19, of Mastic Beach, was transported by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

Biredsall and his 54-year-old passenger were not injured.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

