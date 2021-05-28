Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Memorial Day Weekend Washout? Latest Forecast Tracks Slow-Moving Storm System
Police & Fire

Long Island Teen Airlifted After SUV Crashes Into Tree, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of Chapman Boulevard in East Moriches where the incident happened.
The area of Chapman Boulevard in East Moriches where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a Long Island teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash overnight.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, May 27 in East Moriches.

Joshua Cunniff, age 18, of East Moriches, was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition westbound on Chapman Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then veered onto the shoulder and struck trees, a large rock, and bushes before coming to a stop on a front lawn.

East Moriches Fire Department Heavy Rescue extracted him from the vehicle, and advanced life support was provided at the scene by East Moriches Community Ambulance and an SCPD MedCAT officer.

Cunniff was airlifted by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Aviation Unit to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.