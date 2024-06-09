Long Island Expressway Closure Planned In East Hills: Here's Where, When

Starting Monday, June 10, and lasting through Thursday, June 13, Exit 38 (to the eastbound Northern State Parkway) on the eastbound LIE in East Hills will be closed, according to the New York Department of Transportation.

Lasting from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, the closure is weather permitting and will be used to facilitate bridge maintenance on the ramp.

Drivers traveling during those times will be detoured to Exit 39 on Glen Cove Road, where they will drive for approximately two miles to reach the Northern State Parkway.

Additionally, transportation officials encouraged motorists to move over a lane for all highway workers.

