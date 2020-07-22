Long Island Store Manager Charged In Underage Drinking Operation

A store clerk on Long Island was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor during a sting operation by New York State Police.

On Monday, July 20, New York State Police investigators from Riverside conducted an underage drinker enforcement operation in the town of Southold, targeting smoke shops, gas stations, and liquor stores.

During the sting, a clerk at one of a dozen stores investigated sold an alcoholic beverage to a State Police operative who was underage.

Varinder Singh, 46, of Bellerose, a manager at Showcase Wine & Liquor on Country Road 48 in Southold was arrested and charged with unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Other stores that were in compliance in Southold:

Orhan Mini-Mart on Main Road in Laurel;

7-Eleven on Main Road in Mattituck;

LaTienda on Main Road in Mattituck;

Handy Pantry on Main Road in Mattituck;

Rich Harvest Wine & Liquor on Main Road in Mattituck;

BP (Okan Grocery) on Route 25 in Mattituck;

7-Eleven on Main Road in Cutchogue;

Valero Food Mart on Main Road in Cutchogue;

Peconic Liquors on Main Road in Cutchogue;

Citgo Quik Mart on Main Road in Cutchogue;

Gulf Mini-Mart on Route 25 in Southold.

According to health officials, 27 percent of minors between the ages of 12 and 20 in New York have consumed alcohol in the past 30 days. Sixteen percent stated they consumed more than five drinks on at least one occasion in the past month.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.