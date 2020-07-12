Long Island Man Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Tree

A Long Island man was seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Long Island.

It happened on Sunday, July 12 just before 2 a.m. in Lindenhurst.

Richard McDermott, 51, of Lindenhurst, was driving a 2017 Ford F150 westbound on Daniel Street when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree in front of 394 Daniel St., Suffolk County Police said.

McDermott was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was admitted with serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.