Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Long Island Man Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Tree

Joe Lombardi
The area where the crash happened on Daniel Street in Lindenhurst.
The area where the crash happened on Daniel Street in Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Long Island.

It happened on Sunday, July 12 just before 2 a.m. in Lindenhurst.

Richard McDermott, 51, of Lindenhurst, was driving a 2017 Ford F150 westbound on Daniel Street when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree in front of 394 Daniel St., Suffolk County Police said.

McDermott was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was admitted with serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

