Long Island Man Posing As Amazon Employee Attempted To Scam Nearly $20K

A Long Island man was arrest for attempting to scam nearly $20,000 from an out-of-state resident.

The victim, an 89-year-old man who lives in Jackson, Mississippi, was contacted by an individual claiming to be an Amazon employee, Suffolk County Police said.

The individual attempted to convince the victim thousands of dollars had been inadvertently refunded to his account from Amazon, according to police.

The victim was directed to send $19,650 to a business believed to be Amazon, located on Sunrise Highway in Copiague.

After sending the cash, the Suffolk County Police Department was contacted.

The money was intercepted by police before it reached its destination.

An investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit led to the arrest of Harwinder Pal, a cashier at a business, located at 1201 Sunrise Highway, Copiague, according to police. The business was not involved in the scam.

Pal, 26, of Huntington, was charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny. He was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the same scam to contact Financial Crimes Unit at 631-852-6821.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.