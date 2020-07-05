Long Island Man Drove Drunk With 6-Year-Old In Pickup Truck, Police Say

A Long Island man drove drunk with his young son in his pickup truck, according to authorities.

A Suffolk County Police Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement (SAFE-T) officer in Selden initiated a traffic stop of a 2003 Nissan Frontier after he observed the vehicle making an illegal left turn while it was travelling eastbound on Middle County Road at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, July 5.

When the officer approached the Nissan, he determined the driver was intoxicated and that there was a 6-year-old male passenger in the vehicle, police said.

The driver, Marcellus David, was arrested for DWI under Leandra’s Law, according to police.

The boy was released to the custody of a family member at the scene.

Sixth Squad detectives charged David, 37, of Wyandanch, with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and was due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, July 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.