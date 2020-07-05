Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Drove Drunk With 6-Year-Old In Pickup Truck, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A Long Island man drove drunk with his young son in his pickup truck, according to authorities.
A Suffolk County Police Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement (SAFE-T) officer in Selden initiated a traffic stop of a 2003 Nissan Frontier after he observed the vehicle making an illegal left turn while it was travelling eastbound on Middle County Road at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, July 5.

When the officer approached the Nissan, he determined the driver was intoxicated and that there was a 6-year-old male passenger in the vehicle, police said. 

The driver, Marcellus David, was arrested for DWI under Leandra’s Law, according to police. 

The boy was released to the custody of a family member at the scene.

Sixth Squad detectives charged David, 37, of Wyandanch, with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law) and endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and was due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, July 5.

