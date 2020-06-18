Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Charged After Fatal Crash

Joe Lombardi
North Ocean Avenue at Fox Ridge Drive in Holtsville.
North Ocean Avenue at Fox Ridge Drive in Holtsville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been arrested after a motor vehicle crash killed a man on Long Island, police said.

Donald Artis, 56, of Ridge, was driving a 2000 Pontiac in Holtsville southbound on North Ocean Avenue at Fox Ridge Drive when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2004 Ford pickup on Thursday, June 18 at about 10 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The Ford pickup was driven by Craig Smith, according to police.

Artis lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

Artis was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Smith, 46, of Holbrook, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. 

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

