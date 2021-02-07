Long Island Man Asleep Behind The Wheel Charged With Aggravated DWI

A Long Island man found asleep behind the wheel of his truck on I-87 in the Hudson Valley allegedly had a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit during a late-night bust by New York State Police over the weekend.

New York State Police troopers on patrol shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31 stopped to investigate a suspicious Ford F250 that was stopped in the right lane of the interstate in Plattekill.

While checking the vehicle, troopers found the driver, Copiague resident Karol Giembic, who was asleep in the front seat of the truck.

Giembic was woken up by the troopers, and his truck was moved to the side of the road. While speaking with Giembic, it is alleged that he was intoxicated, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

According to investigators, at the New York State Police barrack in Newburgh, Giembic submitted to a breathalyzer, which found that his blood alcohol content was .18 percent, more than double the legal limit.

Giembic, age 41, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Following his arraignment, Giembic was released to a sober third-party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Plattekill Court on Friday, March 5.

