Long Island Man Apprehended After Firing Handgun At Party, Police Say

A man was apprehended after he fired a handgun while at a party on Long Island, according to police.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 14 just before 12:30 a.m. in Wyandanch, Suffolk County Police said.

First Precinct officers responded to the residence located at 78 Brooklyn Ave. after hearing gunshots while on patrol.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that Aaron Pearson, 27, of Amityville, had fired a handgun near a group of people following a verbal altercation on the street in front of the house, according to police. No one was injured, the weapon was recovered, and Pearson was arrested, police said.

Pearson was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

