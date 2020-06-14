Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Drunk 24-Year-Old Drove Wrong Way On Long Island Expressway, Police Say
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Apprehended After Firing Handgun At Party, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
78 Brooklyn Ave. in Wyandanch.
78 Brooklyn Ave. in Wyandanch. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was apprehended after he fired a handgun while at a party on Long Island, according to police.

The incident happened on  Sunday, June 14 just before 12:30 a.m. in Wyandanch, Suffolk County Police said.

First Precinct officers responded to the residence located at 78 Brooklyn Ave. after hearing gunshots while on patrol. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that Aaron Pearson, 27, of Amityville, had fired a handgun near a group of people following a verbal altercation on the street in front of the house, according to police. No one was injured, the weapon was recovered, and Pearson was arrested, police said.

Pearson was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.