Long Island Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor Over Three-Year Span

Joe Lombardi
Thomas Costa
Thomas Costa Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a minor over a three-year span.

Suffolk County Police say that in addition to sexually abusing the female girl over the span of three years, the Huntington Station man also sent inappropriate messages to a second female child over the span of several months.

An 11-year-old Huntington Station girl, with her family, reported to police on Friday, Oct. 9, she had received numerous inappropriate text messages from Thomas Costas, 50, between January and July of this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, a second person came forward reporting Costas had sexually assaulted her over the course of three years from September 2007 through June 2010, when she was between 10 and 13 years old and living in Huntington Station.

Following an investigation by Second Squad detectives and Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Costas, who is a known acquaintance to the families of both victims, was arrested at his home Monday, Oct. 12 just before 4:30 p.m.

Costas was charged with:

  • second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, 
  • fourth-degree stalking, 
  • endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was held overnight at the Second Precinct and will be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-852-8252.

