Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Long Island Man Accused Of Placing Camera In Landlord’s Bathroom

Joe Lombardi
Case Avenue in East Patchogue.
Case Avenue in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man took videos of his landlord’s family by placing a camera in a bathroom of their home without permission, according to police.

The owner of a home in East Patchogue on Case Avenue reported to police on Thursday, May 6 that she had located a miniature video camera in the bathroom of her home, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation by Fifth Squad detectives, Cristian Marca, a tenant in the house, was arrested Saturday, May 8, at approximately 8:45 a.m., for placing the camera and was found to be in possession of video and private images of the residents of the house, according to police. 

In addition to Marca, there were two adults and four children living in the residence at the time.

Marca was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance. 

He was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, May 9.

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

