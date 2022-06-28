Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Duo Caught On Video Damaging East Garden City Hotel Computer, Police Say
Police & Fire

Long Island Fugitive Seized By Police Following Bus Incident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ State Police troopers take Greyhound bus passenger into custody on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood.
NJ State Police troopers take Greyhound bus passenger into custody on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A man questioned by New Jersey State Police following an alleged incident on a Greyhound bus turned out to be a fugitive from Long Island, records show.

Christopher Milton, 41, of Brentwood, NY was taken into custody in a park-and-ride lot on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 27, after the bus driver pulled over, dialed 911 and reported that he'd threatened to shoot another passenger.

No weapons were found, but the troopers did discover that Milton was wanted in Suffolk County for failing to pay child support, records show.

State police charged Milton with being a fugitive from justice and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained pending extradition proceedings.

Ridgewood police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.