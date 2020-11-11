Long Island Duo Nabbed For Drag Racing Following Investigation Sparked By Community Complaints

Two Long Island men are facing multiple charges for drag racing overnight.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an undercover drag racing investigation in Deer Park at East Industry Court and Saxwood Street at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Officers observed a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Anthony Rodriguez, 19, of Central Islip, racing a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Kevin James, 21, of Islip, Suffolk County Police said.

Police arrested the two men and seized their vehicles for being involved in an illegal speed contest, under Suffolk County Law.

Rodriguez was charged with:

unlawful speed contest,

reckless driving.

He was also issued several traffic violations.

James was charged with:

unlawful speed contest,

reckless driving,

third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was also issued several traffic violations.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

