Know Them? Four Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying four people accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island Target.

Suffolk County Police said the incident happened at about 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at the Target located at 2975 Horseblock Road in Farmingville. Police said the suspects fled the scene with assorted merchandise in a white Range Rover.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

