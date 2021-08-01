Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 42-Year-Old Airlifted After Long Island Hit-Run Crash, Police Say
Police & Fire

Know Them? Four Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying four people accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island Target. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying four people accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island Target. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying four people accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island Target. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying four people accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island Target.

Suffolk County Police said the incident happened at about 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at the Target located at 2975 Horseblock Road in Farmingville. Police said the suspects fled the scene with assorted merchandise in a white Range Rover.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.